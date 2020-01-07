Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.24. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 244,179 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXU. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alexco Resource by 1,640.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

