Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.75

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $1.89. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 52,802 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $95.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter.

In other Alaska Communications Systems Group news, Director Peter D. Aquino purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,430,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,155,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 74,008 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 804,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

