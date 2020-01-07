Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Receives $5.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

AKRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Akorn stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 2,639,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,870. The company has a market cap of $163.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. Akorn has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Akorn will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRX. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Akorn by 556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Akorn by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 330,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Akorn by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 360,240 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Akorn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Akorn by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

