Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Research analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 305,807 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Agenus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agenus by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Agenus by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

