Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Aduro BioTech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

Shares of ADRO opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. Aduro BioTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aduro BioTech will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,880 shares of company stock valued at $96,020. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aduro BioTech by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 937,166 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.