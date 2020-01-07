Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Addus Homecare stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.44. Addus Homecare has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.15.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Addus Homecare will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $690,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $651,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,319.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 716,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,321,866 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

