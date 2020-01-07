ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $211.00

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $743,225.00 and $211.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00036739 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000244 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,396,957 coins and its circulating supply is 83,254,946 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

