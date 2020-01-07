Achain Price Reaches $0.0057 (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Indodax, OOOBTC and Kucoin. During the last week, Achain has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $539,775.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00192284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.01515651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00125911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain was first traded on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Cobinhood, Bitinka, HitBTC, OKEx, Sistemkoin, OOOBTC, Kucoin, Bitbns, Indodax, CoinEgg, Huobi and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

