Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as low as $2.73. Accuray shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 10,627 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 25,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,380.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $28,520.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,644 shares in the company, valued at $501,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,663 shares of company stock worth $169,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.94 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Accuray by 25.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,854,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 585,024 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Accuray by 16.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,755,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 384,714 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Accuray by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,199,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Accuray by 70.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 860,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 355,855 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Accuray by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 20,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

