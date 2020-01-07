Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Francis J. Murphy Sells 331 Shares

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Francis J. Murphy sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $22,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Francis J. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Francis J. Murphy sold 102 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $6,853.38.

On Monday, December 2nd, Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $25,187.37.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Francis J. Murphy sold 559 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $36,273.51.

ACIA stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 324,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,604. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $68.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $119.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIA. XR Securities LLC raised its position in Acacia Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Acacia Communications by 34.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acacia Communications by 121.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Acacia Communications by 1,056.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACIA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.09.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.