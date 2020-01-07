Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.97

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.97 and traded as low as $11.46. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 3,760 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)
Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income fund launched by Avenue Capital Group. It is managed by Avenue Capital Management II LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in loan and debt instruments. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
