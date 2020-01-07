Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.97

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.97 and traded as low as $11.46. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 3,760 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 151,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income fund launched by Avenue Capital Group. It is managed by Avenue Capital Management II LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in loan and debt instruments. Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

