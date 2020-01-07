Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives $77.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price objective on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1,664.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,049,000 after buying an additional 733,735 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 79,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.59. 495,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,149. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.37. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.09%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.