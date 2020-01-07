Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives $77.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.75.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price objective on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1,664.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,049,000 after buying an additional 733,735 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 79,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.09%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.76%.
About Aaron’s
Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.
