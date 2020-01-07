$882.48 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post $882.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $894.68 million and the lowest is $876.06 million. Brinker International reported sales of $790.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 48,525.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000.

NYSE:EAT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.31. The stock had a trading volume of 460,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,933. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

