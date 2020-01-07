$709.31 Million in Sales Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report $709.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $708.61 million to $710.00 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $697.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $755.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on HA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,749,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,269,000 after buying an additional 47,872 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,378,000 after buying an additional 53,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,060,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 771,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 61.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 400,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 152,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.08. 494,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.71.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

