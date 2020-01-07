$600.78 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce $600.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $583.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $606.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $507.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. FBN Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.09.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.00. 1,472,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,507. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $66.82 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Fortinet news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,603.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $23,654,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Fortinet by 258.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 232,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 167,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 719.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 630,497 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 43.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 103,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.