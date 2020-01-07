$5.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to post $5.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.40 billion and the lowest is $5.27 billion. Eaton reported sales of $5.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $21.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.43 billion to $21.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.80 billion to $21.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Vertical Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

Eaton stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,663,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average is $85.16. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eaton has a 52-week low of $67.75 and a 52-week high of $95.88.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.