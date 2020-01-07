3DCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. 3DCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $798.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. During the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 3DCoin alerts:

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000263 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Profile

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 3DCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 3DCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.