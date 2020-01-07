$204.00 Million in Sales Expected for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will announce sales of $204.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $204.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported sales of $191.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year sales of $794.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $794.30 million to $794.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $852.15 million, with estimates ranging from $843.00 million to $861.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 169.99%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:APAM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.67. 335,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

