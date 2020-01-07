$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Analysts expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to report sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the lowest is $2.24 billion. Emcor Group posted sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year sales of $9.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,146 shares in the company, valued at $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 45,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.95. The stock had a trading volume of 231,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.48. Emcor Group has a 52-week low of $59.95 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

