$159.58 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report sales of $159.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.01 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $145.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $628.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $624.33 million to $632.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $654.61 million, with estimates ranging from $639.95 million to $670.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

EPR traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.17. 589,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.44. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $64.78 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

