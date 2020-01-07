$118.37 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to report $118.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.60 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $78.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $422.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $417.70 million to $425.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $533.52 million, with estimates ranging from $516.42 million to $563.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.29 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRPL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

NASDAQ:PRPL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,333. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $187.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

In other news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $373,544.44. Also, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $52,864,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,864,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock valued at $72,306,020. Company insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

