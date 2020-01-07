-$0.57 EPS Expected for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Arvinas reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 148,100.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARVN stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $42.57. 190,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.72. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

