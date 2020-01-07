-$0.01 EPS Expected for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.02. Mattel reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. 4,106,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mattel has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,773,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,377,000 after purchasing an additional 932,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 34.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786,835 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.8% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,645,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,389,000 after purchasing an additional 304,819 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth about $55,087,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,577,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,677 shares during the period.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

