Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CEO Richard Miles Brooks Sells 48,103 Shares

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares in the company, valued at $88,593,363.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Miles Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.40. 30,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $872.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Zumiez by 46.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $69,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zumiez from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

