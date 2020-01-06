ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on ZIX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut ZIX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on ZIX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.15.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $381.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. ZIX has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $376,635.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 288,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

