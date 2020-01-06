Zcoin Price Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.26 or 0.00043915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Koinex and Indodax. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $29.97 million and $4.12 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,429.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.01836583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.02 or 0.03027376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00588791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00731270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00067034 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00417251 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,180,568 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coinroom, BX Thailand, Indodax, Koinex, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, Binance, Cryptopia, Huobi, QBTC, TDAX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

