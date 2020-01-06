ZClassic (ZCL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,197.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.77 million and $5,197.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002972 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00419200 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00073455 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00100605 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001553 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000867 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

