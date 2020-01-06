Zacks: Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Two Rivers Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 26.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 24,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRCB remained flat at $$22.40 during trading on Friday. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $195.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10). Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

