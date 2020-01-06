Zacks: RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RR Donnelley & Sons an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 20.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $4.04. 553,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,906. The stock has a market cap of $279.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

