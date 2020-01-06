Zacks: Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given $76.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $76.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Millicom International Cellular an industry rank of 13 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 15.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 224.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,538,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TIGO traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $47.94. 96,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,819. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 165.21 and a beta of 0.65. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $74.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.09). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Millicom International Cellular (TIGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.