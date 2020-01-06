Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Hold

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of ACLS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,018. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 18,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $414,979.96. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,297,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after acquiring an additional 474,801 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 815.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 126,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,373,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 303.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 126,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 95,487 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

