Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $919.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $24.24.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 16,638 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $282,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $362,240.00. Insiders have sold 72,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,521 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 77.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.1% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 14.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

