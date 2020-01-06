Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNDX. ValuEngine cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

SNDX opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $238.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.46.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,013.45% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison purchased 11,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $70,180.00. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $103,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

