Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 407.43 and a current ratio of 407.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.24. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $21.01.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 40.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 89.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 411.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

