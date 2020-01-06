Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alkermes reported impressive third-quarter results wherein both earnings and sales beat estimates. With increasing traction of Aristada in the market, Alkermes is emerging as a leader in the treatment of schizophrenia. This year will be an important one for the company’s late-stage pipeline owing to the planned submission of the NDA for ALKS 3831 for both schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder indications. The company also expects action on the regulatory review of the recently submitted NDA for Vumerity (diroximel fumarate) for multiple sclerosis in the fourth quarter. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and/or royalty revenues from partners, which is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alkermes from an underweight rating to an equal rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

ALKS opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.14 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $255.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.65 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,920,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 69,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $1,382,638.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,575,176.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,839 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,275,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,020,000 after buying an additional 697,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,588,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,828,000 after buying an additional 239,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,050,000 after buying an additional 1,052,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 139.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,950,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,046,000 after buying an additional 2,302,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 70.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,080,000 after buying an additional 981,355 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

