Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) will report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.78. Accenture also reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $8.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

ACN stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.80. 1,802,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,823. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $133.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $213.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,764.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

