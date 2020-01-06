Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.27). Intersect ENT posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 34.19% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

XENT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on Intersect ENT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other Intersect ENT news, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 25,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $551,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 18,587.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,459,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,986,000 after buying an additional 2,446,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,782,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 86.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,214,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after buying an additional 561,244 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 24.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,187,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after buying an additional 430,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

XENT traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 544,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,766. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

