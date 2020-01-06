Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Clorox posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Clorox by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,493,000 after acquiring an additional 39,390 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Clorox by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.91. The company had a trading volume of 809,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $166.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

