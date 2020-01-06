Zacks: Analysts Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.68 Million

Brokerages expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post $78.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.10 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $72.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $305.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $302.87 million to $308.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $329.84 million, with estimates ranging from $317.61 million to $345.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

In other news, insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of PlayAGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $123,375.28. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. 116,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,104. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

