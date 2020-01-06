Zacks: Analysts Expect FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.68 Million

Equities analysts expect that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce $50.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.90 million and the lowest is $10.40 million. FibroGen reported sales of $108.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $299.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.00 million to $330.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $307.61 million, with estimates ranging from $221.70 million to $544.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. 422,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,867. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62.

In related news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $159,645.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $220,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,560,646. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 36,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 9.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

