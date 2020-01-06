Zacks: Analysts Expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) will announce sales of $37.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.20 million. DHI Group posted sales of $37.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $148.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.86 million to $148.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $153.47 million, with estimates ranging from $152.85 million to $154.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.94 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of DHX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 132,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 287,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 120,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DHI Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 212,595 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 465,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 274,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.