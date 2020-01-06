Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.09.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $26.70. 365,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

