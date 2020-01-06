Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.11 Million

Analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report $27.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.30 million and the lowest is $23.00 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $28.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $134.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $136.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $163.73 million, with estimates ranging from $124.30 million to $206.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRTX. BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of HRTX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,450. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

