Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Geron posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Geron.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Geron had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 7,044.88%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on GERN shares. B. Riley started coverage on Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

NASDAQ:GERN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. 1,513,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,697. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. Geron has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 141,384 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 134,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.