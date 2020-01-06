XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 64,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,060. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87.

