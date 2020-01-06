X-CASH Market Capitalization Achieves $1.23 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $6,703.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00072941 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 109% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 50,317,424,740 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.