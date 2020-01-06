Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) in a report published on Friday morning, LiveTradingNews reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Shares of WTFC opened at $70.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

