Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) in a report published on Friday morning, LiveTradingNews reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.57.
Shares of WTFC opened at $70.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07.
In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
