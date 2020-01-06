Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Shares Down 0.8%

Westaim Corp (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02, approximately 6,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 10,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $289.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

About Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.