Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

NYSE:WRI opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 60.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 394.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.