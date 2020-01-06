Waters (NYSE:WAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $177.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut Waters from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut Waters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Waters from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.00.

NYSE:WAT opened at $231.01 on Friday. Waters has a 52 week low of $178.30 and a 52 week high of $255.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.32.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $6,249,957.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total value of $472,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $772,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,969 shares of company stock worth $8,858,028. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

